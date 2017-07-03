Research to focus on national tourism development

THE International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, has partnered with the Tourism Promotion Authority (TPA) to undertake market research that will help the Government develop tourism and realise the sector’s potential over the next 10 years.

The tourism demand assessment will measure the size, travel patterns, and economic value of current tourist arrivals in the country.

It will assess the effectiveness of existing marketing activities and, crucially, project volumes and value of potential arrivals, with specific emphasis on high-spending niche markets.

The projections will guide government and private sector investments in tourism-related infrastructure, products, and services.

“The research will provide recommendations to the Government to help it match tourism investment, development, and marketing to target markets,” Tom Jacobs, IFC’s Pacific regional manager, said.

“Finding out what drives people to visit PNG and what is needed to bring more tourists – be it bird watchers, adventure seekers, or those attending cultural shows – will help grow existing holiday arrivals and create new markets in the future.”

In addition to national-level scoping, the study will provide specific market research and recommendations for East New Britain and Milne Bay.

Euromonitor International Limited has been contracted to conduct the research over the next five months.

The study will incorporate in-depth interviews with source-market and in-country stakeholders.

“PNG offers a diverse and unique visitor experience, with world-class diving, surfing, vast flora and fauna, rich cultural experiences, major walking tracks, as well as World War II historical sites,” said Jerry Agus, TPA chief executive officer.

“This report will build the case for necessary investment to grow niche markets that visit these attractions, leading to more jobs and opportunity for Papua New Guineans since tourism is deeply rooted in the communities.”

In 2016, Papua New Guinea welcomed nearly 200,000 international visitors with 29 per cent of those travelling for a holiday, including by air and cruise ships.

PNG cruise tourism has grown quickly over the past few years and now contributes an estimated additional 20,000 to 30,000 tourists per year.

The addition of ports of call in Milne Bay and East New Britain has bolstered this potential.

