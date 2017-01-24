Research institute indentifies obstacles to SMEs

THE National Research Institute has identified three obstacles affecting the performance of small and medium enterprises in Papua New Guinea.

Institute director Dr Charles Yala said they were the remote location of businesses, the difficulty in leasing or buying land and the difficulty in dealing with banks,” Yala said.

He said in a statement that due to the high growth potential, the SME sector was of particular interest to the Government.

“Last year, it adopted a new SME policy and put up a bold master plan to drive the development and growth of SMEs,” Yala said.

He said there were a number of obstacles to SME business operations and expansions which needed to be addressed.

The obstacles are addressed in the latest report by the Institute “How do perceived obstacles to operation and expansion relate to subjective measures of enterprise performance? Evidence from a survey of SMEs in Papua New Guinea” released yesterday.

Yala said the biggest obstacle to business operations was the remote location of businesses.

“This is significant because 83 per cent of SMEs in remote locations are owned by indigenous Papua New Guineans,” he said.

He said remoteness made it difficult for entrepreneurs to transport goods.

“It affects their customer base, workforce size and sales,” he said.

“But other obstacles highlighted in the report that are also significant constraints are difficulties in leasing or buying land, which hinder SME businesses from increasing their workforce, and the difficulty in dealing with banks, which could be preventing access to finance necessary for increasing business asset base.”

He said SMEs also faced unreliable electricity supply, law and order issues and retaining skilled workers.

