Research needed for policy direction, says official

PROPER research is needed to help leaders make policy decisions in areas such as health, Health Department chief executive manager Ken Wai says.

Wai told a workshop on ethical clearance for health and medical research in Port Moresby that the country’s development policies and plans must be based on proper research.

“Decisions for plans have to be evidence-based and a research is the trusted and justified evidence that we require in terms of evaluation, monitoring and to create change,” Wai said. Wai said applied research was critical particularly in the health systems to improve health indicators and policies.

“We’ve come to realise that medical and technical research has to be owned by Papua New Guineans. The people own such information and it is the property of the health department and the country and not some researcher in an overseas country,” he said.

Wai said the purpose of the workshop was to provide the participants who were from the monitoring, evaluation and research unit with an ethical approach when approving researches.

He said with the training, the participants would make sure that research papers were being done properly before approval and follow up with researchers on progressive and conclusion reports.

Like this: Like Loading...