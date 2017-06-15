‘Research papers to be used to back policy drafting’

By OGIA MIAMEL

SCIENTIFIC research papers presented at the Papua New Guinea Medical Symposium will be used to support the drafting of a National Surgical and Anaesthetic Policy, chairman Dr Osborne Liko says.

The 2017 symposium theme is “Access to safe surgery and safe anaesthesia”.

Liko said medical professionals would present papers which were evidence-based to be used in the drafting process.

He said the objective of the symposium was to provide an advisory role to the department and the ministry of health.

“To achieve this primary objective, the Medical Society organises the annual medical symposium where scientific research papers are presented.”

He said the Government had been focusing on curing diseases but focusing less on surgical treatment.

It has led to the high rate of deaths from easily treatable conditions such as appendicitis, hernia, fractures, obstructed labour and congenital anomalies.

“In Papua New Guinea, deaths and morbidity due to trauma, accidents, obstetrics and gynaecology and neonatal conditions represent a high proportion of life lost compared to malaria, AIDS and pneumonia combined,” Liko said.

“Essential surgery and anaesthesia if available could prevent many of these deaths.

“Of all hospital admissions in Papua New Guinea, 700 of every 100,000 are surgery and anaesthesia related.

“Of these, 60 per cent are trauma-related followed by accidents and obstetrics and gynaecology-related problems.”

