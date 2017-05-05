Research unit launches project for B’ville vote

THE National Research Institute has launched its Bougainville referendum research project to highlight issues which need to be addressed.

The Bougainville referendum is set for June 19, 2019.

Acting director of the National Research Institute Dr Osborne Sanida said the project was an initiative of the Government-funded think-tank.

“The PNG NRI has taken this initiative to commence this research into the referendum to bring out issues that need to be addressed before we actually go into the referendum in 2019,” he said.

Sanida said the institute in conducting the project would target government officials and the general public, especially those in Bougainville.

“It will target the public especially those in Bougainville so that they can have some critical and robust discussions on what future that they would like to have,” he said.

He said the National Research Institute, in conducting the research project would inquire:

• What is a referendum and why is it being held?

• How can the referendum be effectively administered? and

• What are the possible outcomes and how can the outcome of the referendum be effectively managed and implemented?

The project design has been approved by the Papua New Guinea National Research Institute council for implementation, starting this year.

He said former National Research Institution director Dr. Thomas Webster was engaged to lead the research project.

Like this: Like Loading...