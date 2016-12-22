Reselling second-hand clothes popular: Vendor

RESELLING second-hand clothes in Port Moresby is becoming a popular business around the suburbs of Port Moresby, business owner Wena Petrus says.

She and Helen Allen run the Barret second-hand sales area in Waigani.

Petrus is from Kindeng and Allen is from Nondukul in Jiwaka.

“Since 2014, we began to resell our secondhand items at the Waigani bus stop,” she said.

“Due to customer demand for clothes, the sales increased.

“But police officers chased us away and took out the fencing in the area.”

Petrus said it was hard to find a place to sell small items.

“We buy our stocks at the Kukus Kilo Mart second-hand shop at Waigani and resell them,” she said.

“This year, due to the economic crisis, income is bad, the festive season is around the corner and yet we have nothing planned.

“We hope the economy of the country improves by next year so simple people like us can make ends meet and do something for ourselves.”

