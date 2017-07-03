Reserve police officer ordered to leave SHP

By JAMES GUMUNO

SECURITY personnel in Southern Highlands sremoved the uniform of a reserve police constable and ordered him to immediately return to Port Moresby.

Head of election security operations in the Highlands western end Kaiglo Ambane told The National that a reserve constable attached with Waigani police station was ordered to leave the province.

Ambane said the reserve policeman was seen moving around in Mendi town in full police uniform when other members of the security forces approached him and removed his uniform.

He said the reserve constable was not engaged in the election operation in Southern Highlands, Hela or Enga.

“We are surprise to see him up here because he is supposed to stay back in Port Moresby and work down there,” Ambane said.

He said he was in the province to vote, but he should not have been in police uniform as he was not on official duty.

Ambande said security personnel from other provinces have arm bands for people to identify them.

He said other policemen, soldiers and correctional services officers not engaged in the election operation and entering the province in their uniforms would have their uniforms removed and ordered to leave immediately.

“We will not entertain members of the disciplinary forces who are not part of the operation to move around in Hela, Southern Highlands, and Enga in their uniforms and carrying out illegal activities,” he said.

