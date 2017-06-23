Reserve police officers join BSP security service unit

THE Bank South Pacific has welcomed the inclusion of 23 reserve police officer into its Security Services Reserve Police Unit.

This was done through a partnership between the bank and the constabulary aimed to provide a high-level of security for its operations.

Bank South Pacific Head of Security Services Andrew Cannock urged the new reserve police officers to carry out their duties with integrity.

“BSP understands the important role that security plays in our operations. And so through this partnership, we have our very own reserve police unit,” Cannock said.

“Your role is very important to the overall success of the bank. And the training and support provided through the Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary is important to maintain a high level of security throughout our network.

“As members of BSP Security Services Reserve Police Unit, you will also contribute to policing in NCD, which is part of BSP giving back to the community.”

A parade was held at the Bank South Pacific Commercial Centre in Gordon witnessed by bank executives and families.

