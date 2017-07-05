Reservists to step down

By CLIFFORD FAIPARIK

ONLY regular police officers will be on security duty during the counting of votes at National Capital District, says the officer in charge as he orders the standing down of police reservists.

“I have given instructions to all police station commanders not to engage reservists at the counting venues,” Central police commander Assistant Commissioner Sylvester Kalaut said yesterday.

“Only regular police officers will be engaged at the counting venues.

“We have more regular police officers to be engaged, so security at the counting venues should not be a problem.

“Lack of manpower should not be an excuse to call up reserves.

“We have more than enough regulars to be deployed in the counting venues.

“Only selected regulars will be engaged at the counting venues.”

Kalaut said his decision was based on orders from the top.

On Monday, some NCD regional candidates had called on Police Commissioner Gari Baki to remove reservists from the counting venues.

Meanwhile, Kalaut has called on members of the public and scrutineers not to disturb the counting process because it could create disturbances and invite unnecessary reactions like having police remove them from the counting centres.

“Besides that, you might be assaulted by rival supporters,” he said.

Kalaut said that there were rumours of attempts to smuggle ballot papers into the Rita Flynn Complex counting room “but there was no evidence so we can’t do anything”.

“We will take action if there is evidence,” the capital police chief said.

“Just like during the polling, we did remove some suspicious ballot boxes because we had evidence.”

Kalaut thanked members of the disciplinary forces, including Papua New Guinea Defence Force personnel and Correctional Services officers, for helping police provide security during the election in NCD and Central.

Like this: Like Loading...