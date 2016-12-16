Residents losing out, govt must address public transport issue

THE Government must make some sound decisions on public transport for PNG’s growing cities.

Public transport is the business by the State in all parts of the world.

NCD Governor Powes Parkop is trying his best to make Port Moresby a safe, clean and enjoyable place to be in.

However, his efforts are being undermined by a certain group of people from a certain region who are turning the capital city like their place of origin.

It’s time for the NCDC to invest in a public transport system for the city.

We are tired of being held to ransom by these uncivilised and uneducated PMV operators.

We cannot afford to have workers, who pay taxes to the government, to miss work because of some unscrupulous, domineering group.

Fed up, Via email

