Residents show off pets in dog show

THE Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals has showcase a dog show on Saturday in Port Moresby to show that humans can have a good relationship with their dogs.

Marketing coordinator Brigitte Baki-Ta’u said the dog show was to show that humans could have really a good, loyal and strong relationship based on companionship rather than just expecting dogs to guard the house.

“We are trying to make dogs and pets as the members of the family,” Baki-Ta’u said.

“Therefore, we thought to put a dog show which shows an appreciation that pet owners have towards their pets by encouraging and enlightening and also educate other members of our community in how we can treat our pets.”

She said the show is also to encourage pet owners to continue to practice in being responsible to their pets.

“There is also social bounding pet owners can have with their pets like you see lots of children running around with their pets and we shouldn’t limit it to the children but parents can also do exercise with their pets like dogs,” Baki-Ta’u said.

“In this show, we are encouraging companionship with your pets and not just dogs.”

The Dog Show on Saturday saw various dogs of different sizes and fur turning up for the event with their owners.

