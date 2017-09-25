Residents told to cut trees after mum’s death

TALL trees near houses must be cut because strong winds can uproot them and damage properties including homes, an official says.

National Weather Service assistant director Jimmy Gamoga sounded the warning during a disaster risk management presentation in Madang last week.

Last Wednesday, a strong gust uprooted a breadfruit tree which fell on a house killing a mother and injuring her four children.

The woman lived with her husband and four children at the Finch Road compound in New Town. They were sleeping inside the family home when the tree fell.

The children are still recovering in hospital Gamoga said a strong wind warning had been issued to all coastal areas.

“The wind is very strong with 25 to 30 knots gusts,” he said.

He said the tides could also rise to three to four metres high.

Gamoga said cutting down tall trees was one way of preventing disasters.

He said that during the wet season, rain washed away the soil thus weakening the tree foundation.

The trees can easily topple over during the dry season when the wind is strong.

“People must stay away from tall trees during strong winds or cut down the tall trees growing near their houses,” Gamoga said.

