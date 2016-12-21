Residents urged to clean up city

By TONY PALME

BUSINESSES and members of the public in Mt Hagen have been urged to take part in cleaning up the city on Saturday.

PNG Anti-Corruption Movement for Change chairman Lucas Kiap said they want to restore the look of the city.

“Since many school children and civil servants from Western Highlands are back on holidays, it is an opportune time to unite and do something positive for our city,” Kiap told The National.

He said the city was the pride of Western Highlanders who must take ownership of it and make it safe.

Kiap said it was a shame to hear other people branding Mt Hagen as a filthy and unsafe city.

“We do not want bad publicity about our city which would only stop tourists and investors from coming into our city,” Kiap said.

“We all have an obligation to paint a positive image of the city always.

Kiap thanked the Tininga Group of Companies for providing 10 cartons of water, rags and brooms.

Brian Bell is also providing water containers and litter bags to be used during the cleanathon.

Essar Construction Company has pledged K2000 to hire dump trucks and a loader.

The clean-up starts at 10am and ends at 2pm.

