Residents warned after bus crew killed

POLICE have issued a warning to Kimbe town residents to stay away from crime or police will work with landowners to evict settlers and opportunists causing law and order problems.

Kimbe police station commander Chief Inspector Steven Bunga issued the warning after a bus crew was killed at Section 10 near Kimbe Secondary School on Wednesday.

Bunga told The National yesterday that the incident happened at around 2pm when criminals pretending to be passengers got into the bus with other passengers.

“As the bus was nearing the Kimbe Secondary School, the criminals removed their homemade guns and held up the bus,” he said.

Bunga said the criminals then tried to snatch the money bag from the crew but the crew held on, resulting in one of the criminals shooting the crew in the neck.

“The criminals ran away with the bag of money, the crew died instantly,” Bunga said.

He said police were investigating.

Bunga appealed to the relatives of the deceased not to take the law into their own hands but work with police to investigate and arrest those involved.

“Enough is enough,” he said.

“I am tired of those criminal activities and I will start mobilising landowners of Kimbe town to work alongside the police to evict all the settlers and opportunists.”

Bunga said he would be organising a forum for landowners to discuss how to address law and order problems in the town.

Like this: Like Loading...