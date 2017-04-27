Resource a challenge: Commission

THE Independent Consumer and Competition Commission says resource is a challenge in the forming of partnerships with some provincial governments this year.

The commission entered into partnerships with the provincial governments to expand its presence in centres outside Port Moresby.

Acting commissioner Avi Hubert said they expected the challenges because it was a pilot project.

“Milne Bay and Enga will also be signing a memorandum of understanding with us later on,” he said.

“There will only be seven provinces this year. We want to work with them to see if there are issues we need to address.

“The only comment we received was the need to look at resources.

“We will be working with the provinces to address those progressively.

“The provinces have their own challenges and are better placed to inform us.

“We will be looking forward to those inputs and providing the guidance.”

