Respect EC’s mandate

PRIME Minister Peter O’Neill has called on Opposition members to respect the independence of constitutional office-holders and let the Electoral Commission get on with its mandated role.

He said some of them were continuing to play politics and trying to mislead the media.

“I do not know what other conspiracy theories these people are concocting in Cairns, but the timetable for the counting of votes has nothing to do with candidates,” he said yesterday.

“We wait for the result like everyone else.”

He was responding to a joint press statement by Moresby North-West candidate Sir Mekere Morauta, People’s Progressive Party leader Ben Micah, National Alliance leader Patrick Pruaitch, Pangu Party leader Sam Basil and National Party leader Kerenga Kua on Tuesday urging the electoral commissioner not to announce the outcome of the Ialibu-Pangia seat ahead of others.

They claimed that doing so would give the People’s National Congress (PNC), led by O’Neill, an advantage.

“The declaration of Ialibu-Pangia first in the 2012 elections undoubtedly gave an advantage to PNC candidates in seats where voting was continuing”, the statement said. “There must not be a repeat.”

O’Neill, who is defending the seat, said that counting of votes had already started in many provinces, including Hela, and the commission would be declaring the outcome.

“Micah and Sir Mekere assume that I will win in Ialibu-Pangia, and I thank them for their confidence, but I will wait for the votes of the people to be counted and tallied,” he said.

“Enough is enough from desperate fallen leaders, who are now dropping to new lows.

“At least Don Polye has chosen to separate himself from this rag-tag bunch and not be included in their statement. Let the Electoral Commission get on with their job, and in that process, these failed leaders of the past must stop trying to tarnish constitutional office-holders.”

Like this: Like Loading...