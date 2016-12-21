‘Respect land rights’

LAND is a sensitive issue and the relocation of squatters should be given careful consideration, especially on land belonging to the Motu and Koitabu tribes, clan leader Henao Iduhu says.

Iduhu said the proposal by Opposition Leader Don Polye to resettle Morata squatters outside the city boundaries due to a road development would be tantamount to grabbing land from the people of Central.

“As a concerned leader of the people of Motu and Koitabu tribes, it must be noted that we have given up enough of our land for national development,” Iduhu said.

“Any more would be a continual deprivation of the land rights of our children and their children’s children.

“Enough is enough.

“This proposal, if ever approved and actioned by the Government, will not only be an act of disrespect but also total ignorance of the fundamental land rights of the people of Central.

“It would essentially be a sanctioned act of land grabbing by the Government. Since when did squatting become a policy of the Government?”

He suggested that instead the Government should assist the squatters in returning to their home provinces.

“I appeal to the good conscience of the Government to repatriate illegal settlers in the city back to their home provinces where they have customary land and be assisted to cultivate their land,” Iduhu said.

“Central people are already experiencing the loss of customary land over illegal land grabbing by foreigners for development without thought for our future generations.”

