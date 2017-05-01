More respect, less violence: Advocate

THE cycle of violence stops with each individual taking up the responsibility to be part of change, says Family and Sexual Violence (FSV) advocate Rosie Batty.

“The more men and women respect each other, the less violence is likely to occur,” Batty said.

“Our Prime Minister Michael Turnbull (Australia) said while addressing the issue that not all disrespect of women ended in violence but all violence began with disrespect.”

She made the comments while talking about FSV at the University of PNG on Thursday.

Batty, who has been an active advocate on FSV in Australia following the murder of her 11-year-old son by her husband in 2014, said that drug and alcohol abuse should not be names as the cause of FSV but lack of respect for women.

“Mental illness, drug addiction, poverty and homelessness can contribute to violence but should not be an excuse for violence and abuse to happen,” she said.

She said that FSV can affect anyone and has been very prevalent in Australia.

“A lot of Australians want to believe that violence happens in disadvantaged neighbourhoods and Aboriginal communities and not among us, because they are ashamed to talk about it,” Batty said.

She urged those who attended to make a personal decision to end the cycle of violence and to report and refer victims of violence to relevant authorities to receive help.

Like this: Like Loading...