‘Respect the ecosystem’

THE Lutheran Church of PNG opposes the proposed deep sea mining project in the country.

Head Bishop Jack Urame said it was one of the church’s resolutions during the 2014 Karkar Synod in Madang.

“The Lutheran Church is totally against the Government’s proposed seabed mining and we stand united with our sister Catholic Church in the country,” Urame said.

“The creation of this universe is God’s free gift to humanity, we shouldn’t destroy the foundation of the ecological systems in the name of development and economy instead respect and manage the creation wisely.”

