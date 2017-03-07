Response to Monday’s front page photo

A number of comments have been made via social media regarding the front page photo in yesterday’s The National of a girl standing between two crocodile skins at World Wildlife Day held at Port Moresby Nature Park.

Comments have stemmed from why would crocodile skins be shown at a day aimed at celebrating the preservation of wildlife? Unfortunately the caption was not followed by a story from The National that clearly explained the purpose of the display by the conservation group Sepik Wetlands Management Initiative (SWMI).

The Sepik Wetlands Management Initiative was established to ensure the sustainable management of crocodiles in the Sepik.

Whilst the species is listed as least concern by IUCN (International Union for the Conservation of Nature), research has shown that without sustainable harvesting of crocodiles that the risk of population decline is high.

Prior to the establishment of SWMI crocodile nest sites were indiscriminately destroyed by wetland fires set for hunting, agriculture, or as part of land ownership disputes.

The conservation project has transformed the local economy and local treatment of wetlands through proper management of the sustainable harvesting of crocodile eggs from nest sites to support crocodile farming to produce high-quality skins.

The benefits of research-based and sustainable conservation efforts is not only the protection of crocodile populations in the Sepik region but also the provision of income for communities participating in conservation activities.

The stall at World Wildlife Day shared with visitors their project and SWMI’s role in improving local livelihoods whilst ensuring that crocodile populations are maintained. Unfortunately, the picture in the paper did not effectively explain why there were crocodile skins on display at the SWMI stall.

Port Moresby Nature Park and SWMI take seriously the conservation of PNG’s wildlife. The Nature Park would not have an organisation participate in our event if we could not see measurable conservation initiatives.

While comments on social media were negative it shows that the topic of what is conservation is alive and well – a positive sign for us. I do hope that this clarifies the background on the picture and I would encourage people who wish to find out more about SWMI and their project to visit the UN Development Project website (http://www.pg.undp.org/content/papua_new_guinea/en/home/ourwork/environmentandenergy/successstories/sepik-wetlands-management-initiative.html) which details the amazing conservation work of SWMI.

General Manager,

Port Moresby Nature Park

