Response unit to provide security during elections

LAE police have created a new response unit to combat crime and help provide security during the elections.

Assistant Commissioner for Police, Northern region, Peter Guinness launched the unit at a parade at the town police station.

He said the Sector Response Unit (SRU) comprising 45 officers would help police in the city to more effectively address law and order.

“I am very pleased to launch this unit as these men will be on standby day and night as a response unit for each sector in the city. They will be divided into a team of five and would be based in respective sectors to help combat crime,” Guinness said.

Lae Metropolitan Superintendant Anthony Wagambie Jr said SRU was formed after police re-strategised to minimise crime in the city.

“Last year, there was a string of robberies in the city and we’ve strategised on that so that we can be ready to respond at any time. This unit will start their operations during election and will remain as response unit for each sector when the election is over,” he said.

Wagambie urged SRU members to perform their duties well to gain public confidence and trust

“You have to ensure that the public and business houses feel safe.”

