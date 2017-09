THE late Peter Ipu Peipul built the administration building at Walum Junction when he was MP for only two years.

It broke my heart to see the building empty and deserted for almost 20 years. When I read that the new Imbonggu MP was going to restore that building, I cried with joy. So on behalf of the Ipu family, I congratulate you Pila on your win and thank you for choosing Walum Junction again as the district’s headquarters.

Noel Ipu Tawa, UPNG

