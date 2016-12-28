Restore faith, morals

TODAY Leviathan is working harder than ever before. His target is spiritually active Christians. Pride is his weapon. Pride leads to arrogance and arrogance to love of body. Material wealth and money are idols. They become gods. Without proper understanding we would be blind. Faith and morals are required gift and grace of God. With faith in God we can let go pride. Morality would be to let God lead us to lead our families and impact our neighbours. In doing so, we taste Heaven on Earth.

Prophet, Via email

Like this: Like Loading...