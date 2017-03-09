Restrictions on political parties must be made

THE mushrooming of political parties should be controlled rather than dwelling on the “freedom of expression and association” in our Constitution.

For a small country having one too many political parties seem illogical.

Are there any guidelines for forming a political party like certain amount of cash in the party’s account?

I am raising this because a particular political party that got its registration on the D-day encouraged as many candidates as it could in the pretext of endorsing and funding everyone that submitted a personal profile with a K100 registration fee.

By doing so it fooled over 270 candidates and collected a cool K27,000 or more to get its registration on the D-day and dumped many genuine candidates, which denied their rights to affiliate with other genuine political parties.

The catch phrase was “Come with an expenditure plan of K1,500,000 and every one of you would be given the same amount to contest all the electorates in PNG”.

Who wouldn’t be trapped with this kind of money just by submitting your personal profile? It was ridiculous and sounded like a cult.

Once the party was registered, it told the dumped candidates that they should come with a business proposal to get money from the party and run business after the elections.

What nonsense!

By now the Registrar of Political Parties should have some guidelines like a time frame when a political party should be registered, by whom and the amenities that will qualify it as a political party.

If the current trend is not corrected soon, a young country like Papua New Guinea is bound to have problems that would be difficult to rectify.

Fooled Candidate, Via email

