Restructure bill still pending

PARLIAMENT is yet to pass a bill on the restructure of the judiciary from a two-tier to a three-tier structure, Chief Justice Sir Salamo Injia says.

Sir Salamo told The National that he did not know why the bill was not tabled for its third and final reading during the last Parliament sitting.

He said the bill had been there during the last three sittings for its final reading.

“We will wait for the next Parliament,” Sir Salamo said.

It will require three quarters of MPs to support the bill for it to be passed.

Meanwhile, Sir Salamo said

the construction for the new

court complex was progressing well.

He said the contractor China Railway Construction Engineering was currently working on the final part of the mobilisation process.

Construction will start next month.

The complex will include 14 courtrooms, judges’ chambers, holding cells and other support services.

It will house the National Court, Supreme Court and the Court of Appeal.

