Restructure of staff is prevalent, says report

By SHIRLEY MAULUDU

WHILE there are redundancies taking place in the private sector, the public sector continues to maintain its workforce which seems unsustainable, PNG Business Council executive director Douveri Henao says.

The observation on the PNG business sector is in the council’s first quarterly report.

“What we’ve observed is there is little movement in the public sector. If the corporates are making these adjustments, then the reality of the economy is, its tough times,” he said.

“And we are expecting the Government to make a similar sacrifice in those reductions as well.”

Henao said the Government’s austerity measures must also target a reduction in the size of the public service, as it continued to be a significantly large expenditure item in the national budget.

“Redundancy programmes, in other words, restructuring staff are becoming prevalent with the focus on the expatriate workforce,” Henao said.

“Four years ago, you may have 40 to 50 people working in a company. It’s now stripped down to just four or five.”

Henao also noted that there was a huge localisation programme in the market.

“For instance, some voluntary programmes have commenced, whereas there are others that just simply had to remove or made redundant 85 per cent of the expatriate workforce,” he said.

“And this is right across the corporates. I think the usual suspect of businesses not performing is they have removed the expatriate workforce. That’s just the biggest thing that they do. Because that accounts for a significant amount of costs.”

