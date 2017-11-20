Restructure Works Department

I CALL upon Works and Implementation Minister Michael Nali and Secretary David Wereh to restructure the provincial works department and accommodate national highway rehabilitation task force units.

The units will be responsible for road inspection and executing maintenance works along national road sections within their provincial boundaries.

All provincial works managers will be responsible for submissions and overall scope of work.

These will be presented to the National Government for annual budget allocation.

I traveled along the Markham Valley towards Lae recently and saw Chinese company COVEC Ltd undertaking repair work (patching potholes).

Why not engineers from Works undertake this job on a weekly basis?

Foreign contractors and private companies usually invoice the National Government an excessive amount of money for providing such services.

They suck much-needed development funds out of Finance and Treasury departments at Vulupindi House.

Gibson Lambea Mai

Maiya village

Pangia

Southern Highlands

Like this: Like Loading...