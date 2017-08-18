Be result-oriented, says Tammur

TOURISM, Arts and Culture Minister Emil Tammur wants see people working in the industry to be result-oriented.

Tammur said government policies should be implemented rather left to stagnate.

He said all matters relating to the agencies would be discussed with all stakeholders especially the heads of the agencies.

“Discussion will be centered on reviewing of policies, operational manual (if any) and my visions as Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture,” he said.

“I come from a private sector background with no public sector exposure. Hence, I will be expecting you all to lift your performance and be more productive.

“I will be result-orientated. I want to see government policies implemented rather than frustrated and stagnated.”

Tammur said the hype over the general election and the formation of government was over and it was time to get to work with the limited resources that would be allocated to each of the agencies.

“These are not easy times to be in the government, at national or local level,” he said.

“Faced with a crippling budget deficit triggered by the global economic downturn, we are faced with difficult choices, some of which are painful to make.”

