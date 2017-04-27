Retail sites too close to homes, says planner

MOROBE provincial planner Francis Japu is concerned over retail businesses and shops encroaching on residential areas in Lae city suburbs.

Japu said that according to physical planning and building regulations the city was clearly zoned for commercial, residential and other purposes.

Likewise building structures also complied with physical planning and building laws, city planning and fire safety measures, he said.

“Building structures for commercial purposes cannot be erected in residential areas and vice-versa, however, in the last 10 years, retail businesses began to encroach on residential areas and this calls into questions the integrity and reputation of city planners and the physical planning board,” Japu said.

He also noted that some city residents have set up retail shops using containers to sell liquor and other items.

Some have used these container retail shops to sell consumables and provide printing services.

Japu highlighted that there are also some people using residential areas to provide various skills trainings.

Mamose regional manager of the National Housing Corporation, Matthew Limu said that tenants of NHC’s residential properties were not allowed to elect additional structure unless they have been handed titles of those properties.

Some areas with such structures were Gavman Compound, Kamkumung, Boundary Road, 2-Mile, Cassowary Road, Seventh Street and Papuan Compound.

Lae Urban LLG building inspector Ponowan Posangat confirmed that there were specific zones for commercial purposes and residential areas.

Posangat said the physical planning board approved certain buildings for commercial purposes therefore structures for commercial purposes should not be built in residential areas.

“Commercials structures are built specifically in commercial zones and not in residential areas.”

