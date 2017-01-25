Retain standards, staff told

By PHOEBE GWANGILO

THE principal of Gordon Secondary School in Port Moresby has urged his 36 staff, who resumed duties Monday, to continue to maintaining the school’s standards.

“Last year, two teachers have left to join the headquarters, two have died but we are among the top 10 schools in the country out of 256 secondary schools and for our case we have done well in grades 10 and 12,” Geroge Kenega said.

“That’s what I just told my staff, academically our standard is good and we must try as much as possible to maintain it.

“We are proud of the tradition and we want to continue with our students to maintain the standard.

“We were one of the few schools who had received both awards.”

Meanwhile, he said 36 teachers had filled in the resumption duty summary sheet and those absent would be given at least this week to fill in theirs.

He said teachers who left to join the department last year and the two that had passed on had left vacancies that needed to be filled.

Kenega said he would prefer getting new graduates to fill those positions rather than those going around looking for positions.

“Teachers who are floating around are recycled teachers. I do not want to get recycled teachers, I am thinking of getting new graduates,” he said. “We normally have 44 staff for the school; 36 resumed this morning and we have eight more to come.”

