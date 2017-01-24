Rethink overseas printing decision

IT has come to us as a shock and dismay that a matter of national interest and pride, our ballot papers containing PNG’s potential and future leadership, is now a matter of international scrutiny.

What is happening to this country? Don’t we have any sense of pride anymore? Can we not sometime protect and keep a secret of our human resource leadership potential? Do we have to sell ourselves for money every time like we are doing with everything else?

What is the guarantee that the list of potential leaders of our 111 political domains will not fall into wrong hands?

Of all matter of vulnerability, this is the worst a country can do, exposing its leadership database. What is wrong with the government printer?

Isn’t the ballot paper of similar importance, weight, confidentiality and credibility as (say) the government Gazette?

We have made a serious mistake here.

Recall this decision Electoral commissioner.

Use the Government Printer and produce the ballot papers at cost.

Waver your current economic/business justification because it is flawed already.

You have subjected PNG’s very core strength to exposure and intelligence scrutiny unnecessarily.

Tell me, which country in its right mind exposes and subjects it’s political and leadership strength and potential to world scrutiny?

Your first and critical decision is already putting our integrity in danger.

Potential candidates, it is your integrity that is now exposed.

Even before you contest, someone out there in the world already has your name on his database.

When you win, who knows, your file then gets opened.

You will be subjected to monitoring without you knowing.

Our very strength may become our liability suddenly.

Sitani Gipo

UOG, Goroka

Like this: Like Loading...