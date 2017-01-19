Rethink salaries of party executives

INFORMATION released by the Registrar of Political Parties this week may prompt many to ask what exactly a political party general-secretary does to earn K4000 per fortnight.

The question needs asking because we are told public money is being used to pay these party officials.

Since 2001, when the Organic Law on the Integrity of Political Parties and Candidates came into force, the Registry of Political Parties has been paying at the above rate.

According to Registrar of Political Parties, Dr Alphonse Gelu, Papua New Guinea could be the only country in the world where the State pays political party executives.

There is no contract between the party executives and the State.

There is no clearly-defined duty statement as in the case of senior public service positions funded by the State.

There has been no clarification by the Salaries and Remuneration Committee on how the employment conditions of party executives had been worked out.

Even the Department of Personnel Management seems unaware of the conditions of employment of party officials.

The State has been paying these officials since the passage of the OLIPPAC when that should rightly be the responsibility of each party.

The public needs to know if the party general-secretaries and other elected officials have been working to earn their salaries which are equivalent to very senior public service salaries.

Another obvious question is whether there is a standard job description for party executives.

It seems clear that most of these highly-paid party executives have not done much work at all over the years. If they have, we would have by now a good number of very strong political parties, Dr Gelu says.

What we have is a couple of dominant parties and a large number of very small ones who can easily been lost in PNG’s political landscape and only resurface at election time.

The registrar of parties says many of the party general-secretaries have not been doing much in terms of their line of reporting.

Their salaries and, especially gratuity payments, are based on performance but the registrar does not know who they report to.

Should the State pay executives of these insignificant parties or any others at current rates when very little is known about their job specifications and when their performance is never assessed?

No one is monitoring the performance of the party executives yet their get paid every fortnight.

This is a serious oversight that has existed for a long time and as we approach the next general election it is a timely for the Registry of Political Parties to try and resolve it.

Most of the existing political parties will head into the national election without having achieved much for themselves or the overall political development of the country.

The intent of the State paying the party officials and making direct annual payments to parties based on the number of Members of Parliament is to strengthen politics and democracy in the country.

Yet it seems that very little has been achieved.

Political parties remain detached from the electorate and lack membership numbers.

As another election drew near, a few more of these political parties have been formed and will possibly be not heard of after July.

But as long as they remain registered as political parties the Registry of Political Parties will pay for their executives and elected officials.

It is time now for the registry of political parties to take the matter up with the Department of Personnel Management.

A change in law or policy should be effected to ensure that political party parties themselves are responsible for the upkeep of their executives and elected officials.

Alternatively, the State, through the Registry of Political Parties or the Department of Personnel Management, should be allowed to monitor the performance of party executives.

In the absence of such arrangements, the State appears to be spending money on people who it has very little control over, knows nothing about or how they were performing.

The role of parties and their executives, as envisaged by the Registry of Political Parties, is to make PNG a more mature and vibrant democracy. It is an important task and party executives must be seen to earn their keep.

