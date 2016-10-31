Retired civil servants should be recognised

IT was sad and disheartening to read about the needs of retired public servants in Southern Highlands not being formally acknowledged by the provincial administration there.

These public servants are from other provinces but have served SHP for more than 30 years and some even call Southern Highlands their home.

I personally know two of the men featured in the story, Kaluwin Naweyap & Luther Asok. Also, the late Joseph Turian, Chief Executive Officer of Mendi General Hospital mentioned in the story, who sadly passed away this year.

I have witnessed their commitment, work ethic, discipline and approach to their jobs and can say that they performed with distinction.

Those who worked with them and the surrounding communities where they stayed will support me in this. They too have witnessed that.

It is only fitting that the Provincial Government stop delaying and fast track their final entitlements and outstanding leave payments.

They mentioned in their joint statement that they might not receive proper acknowledgement from the provincial administration when they die and this to me as a Southern Highlander myself would be a disgrace and total shame if that eventuated.

So please SHP administration, do the right thing and acknowledge these distinguished public servants, pay them their rightful dues.

PMD52

Port Moresby