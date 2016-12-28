Retired IPA staff to be repatriated

THREE former staff of the PNG Institute of Public Administration (IPA), who retired 12 years ago but continued to live in the organisation’s quarters, will finally be repatriated.

The National Gaming Control Board (NGCB) is providing about K7800 to send Geame Nados, Sani Miabong and Tavarai Mai Home.

Nados and Miabong will return home to Morobe and Mai to Central.

PNGIPA director Angori Wewerang told The National that this was not a normal retirement process.

He said there was a misunderstanding and the retirees thought they still had some money to get and remained in the institution after they had retired.

“They thought they have some more money left and they finished all their money,” he said.

“It would not have been proper for us to just kick them out of the houses and send them away. We want to treat them in a way that they feel being appreciated by the Government for their services to this country.”

Wewerang said that was why they kept them in the institutional houses to look for ways to repatriate them.

“We cannot use the State money to pay them, because it won’t be compliant with the public service act,” Wewerang said.

Speaking at the presentation, Wewerang thanked NGCB for its support.

He said Christmas was a time to give and both NGCB and PNGIPA shared the same values, which was to give back to the people.

NGCBs acting director for community benefit fund Haro Setae said: “We are here to support and give back to the community in whichever way we can.”

She said they were happy to support the PNGIPA management to send the three retirees back to their home provinces. She said it was part of NGCBs community obligation.

