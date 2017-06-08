Retired public servants still awaiting payments

PNG is in the election period and the current government needs

to settle some of their outstanding debts with Nambawan Super

Limited (NSL) so we the retired public servants should get our rightful unpaid government components.

As a public servant I retired in December 2015 and from then on we have not yet received our pay outs.

On several occasions I visited the NSL office and was told that the current government is yet to pay NSL the unpaid government components.

With the delay in their debts we have been waiting for quite some time now and general elections is approaching fast.

I commend NSL for taking the initiative for having gone to court on behalf of its members in the public sector on May 1 to seek a trial date.

Up until now we have not heard anything, no response from NSL in the media about the hearings.

Can we at least know about the outcome and what is likely to happen?

Are we going to receive our pay outs before or after the elections?

It is taking like forever waiting like this.

Resigned Public Servant

