Retirees urged to take up farming

Agric ult ure training is important in the re-establishment process of people who have retired from the workforce, a soldier from the Papua New Guinea Defence Force says.

Mark Sakei said agricultural skills and knowledge would help the elderly to grow crops and have a sustainable life after leaving the workforce.

He said agriculture had proven to help the majority in the villages who depended on agriculture for survival and had the potential to help the elderly after they retired.

Sakei was one of 24 participants of a three-day Broiler production and management training at the National Agriculture Research Institute, Southern Region Centre, Laloki and plans to venture into poultry after he retired.

“The knowledge I acquired from this training will help me to start poultry farming and sustain my life,” he said.

He said the Broiler training was really helpful as it broadened his knowledge on poultry health management, the prevention of diseases, to recognise at an early stage the presence of diseases and to treat all flocks that had diseases before they developed or spread to other flocks.

He said Papua New Guineas were blessed with an abundance of land and urged people to use their land to farm and breed livestock.

Maria Morris, a participant from the 1-Mile area in Goldie Barracks, said the training had really improved her knowledge as she now had fair knowledge of taking care of brooders by providing supplementary heat until they were able to live without adverse effect in the ambient temperature.

Morris is an established farmer who cultivates vegetables and manages piggery and poultry. She thanked NARI and the Taiwan Technical Mission for funding and facilitating the training.

Nineteen participants are established farmers while the others are new interests. The training was for the PNG Defence Force Goldie Barracks and 1 Mile area farmers and was from Jan 24-26.

Like this: Like Loading...