Retracing explorer’s steps to PNG dream come true

Some of the oldest and largest historical collections of Papua New Guinea are held in Russian museums, according to the great-great grandchild of a famous Russian explorer Nickolay Miklouho-Maclay, who arrived in New Guinea in Madang in 1871.

Nickolay Miklouho-Maclay IV, who has the same name as his famous forefather, is in the country on a childhood dream of retracing his great-great grandfather’s footsteps.

Miklouho-Maclay IV was at the University of Papua New Guinea yesterday to reminisce on the achievements and legacy of his family’s explorer, and highlight the initiatives of the Miklou-Maclay Foundation in Papua New Guinea in relation to the preservation of ethno-cultural heritage.

“Miklouho-Maclay had described Papua New Guinea so beautifully that preparing to come here was not just wanting to come here as a tourist but to establish permanent relations of friendship,” Miklouho-Maclay IV said.

He was in Gorendu village, Rai Coast, Madang, with his team on Sept 16 where

Miklouhu-Maclay first visited 146 years ago.

“For ethnographers, anthropologists and historians, the South Pacific is a fascinating region,” Miklouho-Maclay IV said.

“That is why so many people are interested in coming here and learning more about life here.

“It is possible that a lot of people and researchers come and visit from other parts of the world, but from Russia, we are really the first.

“We would also like more Russians to come to Papua New Guinea and see and enjoy the beauty of this place.”

A delegation of Russians last visited Madang in 1971 on the centenary of Miklouho-Maclay’s Madang visit.

