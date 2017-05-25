Retreat held to celebrate anniversary

MEMBERS of a Catholic Church order serving in Papua New Guinea had a week-long retreat in Tawali, Milne Bay, to celebrate its 400th anniversary

The retreat involved the 11 Vincentians of the Congregation of the Mission. The Mission is a community of Catholic priests and brothers founded by St Vincent de Paul in 1625 for the evangelisation of the poor and the formation of the clergy.

Alotau’s Father Marceliano Oabel said: “I discovered my missionary vocation working in my parish in Gusaweta, Kiriwina, and diocese of Alotau.

Bishop Rolando Santos helped facilitate the retreat. The theme was fidelity and new evangelization. The members – four Filipinos, three Indonesians, two Poles, a Colombian and an Australian – serve the dioceses of Daru-Kiunga, Alotau, Port Moresby and Goroka.

“The wonderful and deep experience of fraternity and renewal of our Vincentian vocation are treasures no money can buy,” they said

They also celebrated the silver jubilee of the ordination of Father Marceliano Oabel and Father Jacek Tendej.

Like this: Like Loading...