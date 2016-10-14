Return faulty phones, users told

By Mark Haihuie

RETAILERS of the Samsung Note 7 handset are removing it from the market and are urging customers to return them too.

This follows the decision by Samsung to recall all Note 7 handsets around the world after noticing safety hazards caused by the battery overheating.

Customers who have purchased the phones from handset retailer Fone Haus were urged to return the handsets in exchange for a replacement, according to Fone Haus general manager Damien Ames. “For the last four weeks, we have been advising customers who purchased a Note 7 to return it to our Fone Haus shops for a full refund or a replacement with another model of the Samsung phone,” Ames said.

“We only sold 24 phones before the announcement to recall and almost all customers have already contacted us.”

Ames urged customers who still haven’t returned their Note 7 phones are to contact the respective Fone Haus stores for a full refund or to exchange it for another model of phone.

Samsung is working with the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission to investigate the recently reported cases involving the Galaxy Note 7, according to an update on the Samsung website this week.

The update said: “While the investigation is taking place, Samsung is asking all carrier and retail partners here and around the globe to stop sales and exchanges of the Galaxy Note 7.

