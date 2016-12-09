A return to the mission field

By TONY SCHLENCKER

ON the 18th of October this year Rod Schlencker was camping and fishing on a river in Central Queensland when he received a telephone call on his mobile phone from Papua New Guinea. The caller identified himself as looking for the descendants of Henry Percy Schlencker. Rod said that he was one such person. Rod was a bit skeptical about what he was to hear next. Was he going to be told that he “had a secret fortune hidden away that had just been found and would he be asked to send a large amount of money to facilitate the return of the fortune to its rightful heirs and owners?”

But no, Kurona Bala (Chairman, GOKATA United Church -Pom Congregation) told Rod of the high regard in which our grandfather was held by the people of the GOKATA United Church of Boku Circuit. He went on to tell Rod that he represented 2,000 members of the church in his area. Kurona next invited the direct descendants of Rev Henry Percy Schlencker to be present at the opening of a new church building that GOKATA United Church is constructing at Boku, to continue the legacy of Rev Schlencker.

This contact started a considerable number of additional e-mails, but culminated in the suggestion that someone should make a reconnaissance visit to check out the situation before the new church opening in the New Year.

It should be said that Kurona’s email released a torrent of phone calls and e-mails between the grandchildren of H.P Schlencker and many reminiscences of grandpa and memories of stories told to us of his life in Papua.

With Christmas approaching Kurona suggested the weekend of November 18-21 as a suitable date and I was to accompany Rod as we thought it best if at least one member of the recon group should be able to attend the official church opening in the New Year. Therefore we booked our tickets and made plans for PNG.

Friday, November 18, 2016 We departed Brisbane, bound for Port Moresby and a reunion with the GOKATA United Church, a church established by our grandfather in the Boku area of Papua in 1901. This trip was to be a reconnaissance for a future journey by the rest of Reverend Schlenckers’ grandchildren, which will occur in the New Year when the new GOKATA church is completed.

As we left the customs arrival hall at Jacksons airport, we could see Kurona, in a group of half a dozen or so people, holding a board with our names written on it and a huge smile across his face; probably matching our own as we prepared for the unknown reception ahead of us.

After brief introductions to his executives Vice Chairman Nicholas Kekena and Secretary Gomuna Misina, we walked out of the terminal and turned the corner to a “warriors welcome” by a group of about thirty traditionally costumed girls and warriors complete with kundu drums in a most colorful and energetic welcome dance. Afterwards Kurona welcomed us to Papua New Guinea.

There would have been about a hundred other people from the Port Moresby GOKATA United Church congregation along with the dancers. There were also several photographers and the local EMTV cameraman to record the arrival.

The National news paper also published an article on the same day to celebrate the event. There were many tears among the crowd of well

wishers, an indication of what our visit meant.

Our bags had been taken from us, but we thought they were in safe hands, and after the airport welcome we went to the cars and David Bola drove us to the Gateway Hotel where we checked in and had some lunch.

After lunch we were collected and taken to the ATS church, just across the other side of the International Airport, along a bumpy dirt road into a compound where the Port Moresby congregation meets.

There were more than a hundred people gathered in the church building for our arrival, the people from the Boku Circuit United Church who now live in the city worship at ATS as a sub fellowship group of the main GOKATA Church. They live in Port Moresby for their jobs as well as for the education of the children.

The ATS church building is a roofed area with open sides and most suitable for the climate of Port Moresby as it allows the breeze to blow through. The day was fairly

hot but in the church it was pleasant enough.

The GOKATA Port Moresby fellowship group was first started in 1976 by Kurona’s parents, Alfred and Laeko Bala. They saw a need for the community to remain strong and united while they were displaced far from the family influence of the village. Today even though many community members are scattered throughout Port Moresby, they still maintain a strong sense of community and unity through the GOKATA United Church.

There was a welcome song “We’re together again just praising the Lord”, most appropriate for a reunion and the band consisted of a keyboard and guitars with a choir leading the way.

We were introduced to the congregation, many of whom had been at the airport and welcomed us again.

It was just a short, but warm ceremony and there were a great many introductions, and it was all a bit overwhelming, with so many names, it was difficult to remember.

Grandpa arrived in Boku in 1901, the first white man in the area and after he was married in 1905 travelled there with his new wife, Bessie, our grandmother. They stayed until 1912 and while they were on furlough their house burnt down. It wasn’t known if it was an accident or on purpose. The villagers have felt, for more than 100 years, that they (our grandparents) didn’t return to Boku because they thought they weren’t welcome after the house was destroyed.

The community is made up of three principal villages, Gobukomana, Karaikomana, Taitokomana (Komana means hill and all the villages are built along a narrow ridgeline), and together they make up half of the Boku Circuit of the United Church. GOKATA is an amalgam borrowing the first two letters of each of these three villages.

Kurona met us briefly in the afternoon to discuss the trip to Boku the next morning. I went to bed in a bit of a blur with the events of the day and the realization that the events of the next two days and the future opening of the new church was to be a much bigger and more important event that any of us had imagined.

It has already been a most humbling and emotional event, and it had only just started.

Tony Schlencker is the grandson of Rev Henry Percy Schlencker. Reverend Henry Percy Schlencker and his wife Bessie had three children- Lucy Mary, Harold Livingstone and Charles Lawrence. Tony and Rod are the sons of Charles Schlencker.

