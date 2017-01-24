Return, toil your land

LONG-serving employees in the public and private sectors living in towns and cities should make it their business to train their children at an early age to return to their respective villages to toil their land for a living when they fail their exams or drop out of schools if and when their parents couldn’t support them any further. While a lot of children have managed to find means to sustain themselves, many have become a burden to city authorities indirectly, consuming a lot of resources.

Cliff Melvin Rombok, Via email

