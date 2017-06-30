Returning officer raises concern over delay in material, personnel

THE late arrival of security personnel to protect ballot papers and polling officials in 146 polling sites in Finschhafen, Morobe, has irked Finschhafen returning officer Essing Ulam.

Speaking to The National from Gagidu on Monday, Essing Ulam said 28 polling teams were sent to conduct polling last Friday without police personnel because they had not been paid allowances.

However, provincial police commander Augustine Wampe said as of last weekend, logistic issues concerning security mobility were settled last week and police were deployed on the ground.

“Police for Finschhafen were deployed last Sunday using the police boat,” Wampe said.

Ulam said he had opted for police personnel to provide security to polling sites in interior areas, especially Burum-Kuat and Hube.

Polling for Kotec, Yabem-Mape and Gagidu Urban began last Saturday while in the hinterland areas started on Monday.

Roads and bridges to the area have been damaged by heavy rain in the Finschhafen, Kabwum Sialum and Kabwum areas.

Like this: Like Loading...