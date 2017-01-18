Returning officers to be changed

THE Electoral Commission will be making “minor changes” to the appointment of returning officers and assistant returning officers for the 2017 election, says Electoral Commissioner Patilias Gamato.

He told The National yesterday that he would be issuing a revised instrument for these appointments, which he would sign this week, and send to the Government Printer for printing and gazettal.

Gamato said the appointment of ROs and AROs ceased on Dec 31, 2016.

“I’m currently reviewing the appointment of returning officers and I’ll make some changes,” he said.

“There have been some complaints about returning officers siding with political parties and all that.

“I’ve got all those reports and I’ll be making few or minor changes to the appointment of returning officers and assistant returning officers.

“That should be done by next week.

“I’ll have the instruments gazetted in the Government Gazette, and that should be the final list of the appointment of returning officers and assistant returning officers.

“There’ll be some minor and small changes to the appointment of returning officers and assistant-returning officers.

“We’ll keep those people who performed well so that they can serve as returning officers or assistant returning officers.

“There are also returning officers and assistant returning officers who have not performed well.

“Some of them are complacent and have tried to disrupt the process.”

Like this: Like Loading...