Returning of street vendors disappoints councillor

A WARD councillor in Western Highlands is disappointed with street vendors returning to Mt Hagen to again litter the city after a group of church members had recently cleaned it up.

Honda Kiap, the councillor for the Jika Komb and Akelimp clans, said members of the Seventh-day Adventist church had cleaned up the city last month.

Kiap said despite their effort, the vendors were returning to litter the streets again.

Kiap called on the Mt Hagen City Authority to maintain the cleanliness of the city and suggested that the city authority should fund police to enforce the laws in the city so that it remained clean.

He said street vendors should be allocated space to do their sales.

“Once a place is allocated to the street vendors, they will not come to the shopping centre,” Kiap said.

“They are returning with their business because they do not have a place to do their sales.

“It would be better if leaders in each of the communities can remind their people at home.”

