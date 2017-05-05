Revenue from oil, gas should be paid in Kina

PLEASE allow me to express my viewpoints in your paper.

Lately I have been introduced into the world if financial markets and am now trading currencies and found out that the rise and fall of a certain currency was due to the number of people buying or selling (volume) that currency.

It’s just simple economics: the larger the volume of sellers the price going down and the larger the volume of buyers the price going up.

If in the current situation where we are facing a declining currency means a large amount of PNG Kina is being sold or to simply put are moving out of the country.

Why? This question is ambiguous in the sense that people have different reasons to do the same thing.

What I am going to illustrate to you is the phenomenon of small scale retail traders like me.

We tend to observe economic news and events and also monitor and try to follow the steps taken by big institutional traders.

We always want to be on the winning side.

Very sadly, to me the supposedly big players of our currency game seem to be playing in a different field.

As we all know that export of commodities affects our currency, one question needs to be asked.

In what currency are these commodities being paid?

Do these money really come into the shores of PNG and into our central bank?

It seems the export income of the oil and gas industry goes to some offshore accounts and we are just being paid a small fraction as tax, royalties etc.

It would be nice if all income revenue of oil and gas are paid in PNG Kina and see some changes in our forex.

