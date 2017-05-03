Revenue project needs funding: EITI

By JACKLYN SIRIAS

THE PNG Extractive Industry Transparency Initiative has called for the cooperation of donors and stakeholders in the implementation of the resource-related revenue management project.

PNG EITI national secretariat head Lucas Alkan said during a signing ceremony yesterday the project conducted by the Japanese International Cooperation Agency would provide mechanisms to improve capacity building especially for extractive industries in terms of revenue management.

He said Jica’s initiative aimed at supporting the EITI reporting process through technical cooperation stemmed from the recommendations of the 2013 and 2014 reports they had released.

“The initial discussion came on board when we released the 2013 report last year. The second report was for 2014 which we released about a month ago,” Alkan said.

“In the reports, they have a lot of information on the gaps, challenges and recommendations we needed for work to improve.”

He said Jica was focusing on strengthening reporting by making sure they collected quality information and report in the correct EITI format.

He said donors needed to be harmonised to do what they were best at and have comparative advantage in the particular areas they can deliver effectively.

