Reverend retires

IT was difficult for the members of the United Church in Port Moresby to farewell Reverend Laka Renagi on his retirement after serving the church for more than 40 years.

The main reason is that Renagi had built a trusting relationship with his congregation.

“From the different places that I have ministered to, I have built a relationship with the people and now they can call me their friend and I can call them my friends,” Renagi said.

He is from Hula in Rigo district of Central. Wife Winnie is from Gaire in the Kairuku-Hiri district.

He started ministering in the United Church at 21. Now 65, he is looking back on all those years which he says brought joy to himself and his family.

“It was my family’s wish to take up ministry. I have enjoyed this very much. When I was a child, my parents educated me and guided me through life so that I can serve the people,” Renagi said.

Now, after serving the church for most of his life, he wants to spend more time with his children and grandchildren.

“I’ve been at home for three weeks now and over the past 40 years, it seems that I have been living away from family most of the time because of the ministry,” he said.

“So now I have to give back to them.”

His first posting was in Mendi, Southern Highlands in the 1970s.

He served two years there before being transferred to Port Moresby.

“I returned to Port Moresby and served for about 20 years as a pastor assisting the bishops at headquarters. In the next 20 years I was appointed bishop and served there,” Renagi said.

Now three weeks into his retirement, he looks back at the challenges and rewards of being a minister.

“Giving spiritual guidance, counselling and sometimes a bit of physical advice that will affect the way people live their lives – a huge burden for a minister,” Renagi says.

“People from all works of life come to us for guidance. For me, someone else has now taken my place in the church and has now taken over that burden.”

But he clarifies that serving God is not a burden but should be enjoyed by the minister and his congregation.

“I know that the Lord will bless me if I serve him whole-heartedly and most times sacrificing family time.

“I base my ministry on Matthew 6:33. If I seek his kingdom, all blessing will be added on to my life,” Renagi said.

Renagi hopes that young leaders in the United Church will rise up to their calling and build a relationship with God first and to receive directions from Him.

“I want young leaders in the church to put aside their desires and build a relationship with God,” he said.

“If you are a servant of God, you should be doing His will and following His directions.”

