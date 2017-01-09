Review of electoral boundaries deferred

By MALUM NALU

ELECTORAL Commissioner Patilias Gamato says a review of electoral boundaries cannot be done for the 2017 national election because no funding was provided.

“The Electoral Commission is mandated with three key responsibilities – updating of the roll, conduct of the national and LLG elections, and review of electoral boundaries before the next election,” he told The National.

“For this election, no review was conducted simply because the Government did not allocate funds for us to do that.

“When I took over office last year, timing was a bit late, so I said we’ll defer to the next election event (2022).

“Before the next election, we’ll do the updating of the electoral boundaries, get the report to parliament and get parliament to endorse it.

“For now, the electoral boundaries will remain as they are.

“We will continue to use the existing electoral boundaries for the election in 2017.

“We hope that before the next election event, as early as 2018, the government can provide funding so that we get the boundaries review commission to travel the country and gauge views of people so that we can come up with a report in preparation for election in 2022.”

Like this: Like Loading...