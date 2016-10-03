Review loan policy

WHILE commending Nambawan Super savings & Loan Society for its initiates, I think they should review the current lending policy to fully assist members to apply for loan. The current ratio of 1:1 is not assisting members with their financial needs. I suggest that Nambawan Super Savings and Loans Society should look at the following and improve in its lending policy to 3:1 ratio – meaning if you have a savings of K1000 you can borrow up to K3000. If NWSL improves it lending policy I am sure it discourages members to seek loan from the loan sharks.

– Jay Kay, Waigani