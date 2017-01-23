‘Review village court act’

A SENIOR statesman and former premier of East New Britain Sir Ronald Tovue is calling on the Magisterial Services to revisit the Village Court Act so it is more effective to combat law and order problems at the ward level.

He said this recently at the conclusion of ‘Operation Kivovon’ conducted in Rabaul district.

Tovue, the community representative on the Rabaul District Development Authority board said there was so much lawlessness in the area.

The 82-year old from Ratavul ward in Balanataman LLG said, Sir John Kaputin was responsible for establishing the village Court Act.

“I visited Nairobi in Kenya to see what the village court system was like there and saw that they have one village court per village,” he said.

“I think to better provide more peace in our villages, the village court must come down to every village and those in the law and order agencies can then assist.

“I see that when one problem occurs in a particular village there will be quick response by the village court.”

He said the current set up of the village court in the LLGs must be changed and the Act revisited and amended so that all villages have a village court.

“I urge the Magisterial Services to revisit that law and change it so that we stop lawlessness right there in the village,” Sir Ronald said.

